wrestling / News
Matches Set For Tonight’s Raw, Moment of Bliss Segment Apparently Nixed
November 9, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has set several matches for tonight’s Raw while seemingly nixing a previously-announced appearance by Drew McIntyre on A Moment of Bliss. WWE updated its preview for tonight’s show with the following matches and segments set:
* Randy Orton, The Miz and John Morrison vs. Drew McIntyre and The New Day
* Non-Title Match: Asuka vs. Nia Jax
* Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali
* Survivor Series Second Chance Qualifier: Jeff Hardy vs. Riddle vs. Elias
* The Miz welcomes The New Day to MizTV
The appearance by McIntyre on Alexa Bliss’ talk show, which was Friday, is no longer listed in the preview. Raw airs tonight on USA Network and as always, we’ll have live coverage of the event.
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts On Dealing With Ongoing Health Issues, His Emotional Response To AEW Debut
- Jim Ross On WWE’s Cyber Sunday Concept, Whether Voting Was Legit, Kevin Federline Costing John Cena The WWE Title
- John Cena Sr. On Why WWE Will Never Have Another Face Of The Company, Biggest Mistake WWE Made With Roman Reigns
- More Wrestlers React To Joe Biden’s Election Win, CM Punk Replies Directly To A Linda McMahon Tweet