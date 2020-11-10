Matches Set For Tonight’s Raw, Moment of Bliss Segment Apparently Nixed

WWE has set several matches for tonight’s Raw while seemingly nixing a previously-announced appearance by Drew McIntyre on A Moment of Bliss. WWE updated its preview for tonight’s show with the following matches and segments set:

* Randy Orton, The Miz and John Morrison vs. Drew McIntyre and The New Day

* Non-Title Match: Asuka vs. Nia Jax

* Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali

* Survivor Series Second Chance Qualifier: Jeff Hardy vs. Riddle vs. Elias

* The Miz welcomes The New Day to MizTV

The appearance by McIntyre on Alexa Bliss’ talk show, which was Friday, is no longer listed in the preview. Raw airs tonight on USA Network and as always, we’ll have live coverage of the event.