wrestling / News
Matches Set For This Week’s Smackdown, NXT, WWE 205 Live, & Mixed Match Challenge
March 27, 2018 | Posted by
– The following matches are set for tonight’s Smackdown…
* Randy Orton & Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal & Sunil Singh
* New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers
* Charlotte vs. Natalya
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Shelton Benjamin
– Here is the preview for Wednesday’s episode of NXT…
* Lars Sullivan in Action.
* Aleister Black in Action.
* Dusty Classic Tournament Match: Street Profits vs. AOP
* Dusty Classic Tournament Match: Sanity vs. Strong & Dunne
– Finn Balor and Sasha Banks vs. Bobby Roode and Charlotte Flair is set for tomorrow’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge.
– TJP vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Buddy Murphy vs. Kalisto is set for tomorrow’s WWE 205 Live.