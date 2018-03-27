Matches Set For This Week’s Smackdown, NXT, WWE 205 Live, & Mixed Match Challenge

– The following matches are set for tonight’s Smackdown…

* Randy Orton & Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal & Sunil Singh

* New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

* Charlotte vs. Natalya

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Shelton Benjamin

– Here is the preview for Wednesday’s episode of NXT…

* Lars Sullivan in Action.

* Aleister Black in Action.

* Dusty Classic Tournament Match: Street Profits vs. AOP

* Dusty Classic Tournament Match: Sanity vs. Strong & Dunne

– Finn Balor and Sasha Banks vs. Bobby Roode and Charlotte Flair is set for tomorrow’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge.

– TJP vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Buddy Murphy vs. Kalisto is set for tomorrow’s WWE 205 Live.