The following matches are set for this week’s WWE Smackdown, 205 Live, & NXT TV…

WWE Smackdown

* Lumberjack match with James Ellsworth vs. Askua

WWE 205 Live

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander vs. Hideo Itami

NXT TV

* Adam Cole vs. Danny Burch

* Vanessa Borne vs. Kairi Sane

* NXT Tag Team Champions Mustache Mountain vs. The Undisputed Era