wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

January 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 1-16-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced several matches for next week’s episode of NXT. The following matches were made official on tonight’s episode for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:

* NXT Women’s Title #1 Contender Battle Royal
* NXT Dusty Tag Team Classic Match: Melo & Trick vs. Edris & Malik
* NXT Dusty Tag Team Classic Match: Chase U vs. LWO
* Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley vs. Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading