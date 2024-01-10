Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced several matches for next week’s episode of NXT. The following matches were made official on tonight’s episode for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:

* NXT Women’s Title #1 Contender Battle Royal

* NXT Dusty Tag Team Classic Match: Melo & Trick vs. Edris & Malik

* NXT Dusty Tag Team Classic Match: Chase U vs. LWO

* Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley vs. Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez