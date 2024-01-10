wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
January 9, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced several matches for next week’s episode of NXT. The following matches were made official on tonight’s episode for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:
* NXT Women’s Title #1 Contender Battle Royal
* NXT Dusty Tag Team Classic Match: Melo & Trick vs. Edris & Malik
* NXT Dusty Tag Team Classic Match: Chase U vs. LWO
* Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley vs. Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez
More Trending Stories
- Mark Henry Thinks That Roman Reigns’ Title Match at Royal Rumble Will ‘Shock’ the Fans
- Kevin Nash Predicts That Randy Orton Will Win This Year’s Royal Rumble
- Eric Bischoff On Why The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Needs To Happen At WWE Elimination Chamber
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Jerry Sags’ Shoot Punching Scott Hall In WCW