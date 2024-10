WWE has announced two big women’s tag team matches and more for next week’s NXT. The following bouts are set for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on The CW:

* IYO SKY & Kairi Sane vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

* Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Fatal Influence

* Luca Crusifino vs. Oba Femi

* Special Guest: 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion Cole Custer