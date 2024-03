Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced several matches for next week’s episode of WWE NXT. The following bouts were announced on tonight’s show for next Tuesday’s episode, which airs live on USA Network:

* Heritage Cup Match: Riley Osborne vs. Member of the No Quarter Catch Club

* NXT Tag Team Title Match Qualifier: Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

* NXT Tag Team Title Match Qualifier: Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. Two of the No Quarter Catch Club

* Trick Williams vs. Noam Dar

* Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley

* Sol Ruca vs. Brinley Reece