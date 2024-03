WWE has announced several matches for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs live next Tuesday on USA Network:

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Stacks

* Alpha Academy vs. The Wolfdogs

If Alpha Academy wins, they get in the NXT Tag Team Title match at Stand & Deliver.

* Thea Hail vs. Jazmyn Nyx

* Duke Hudson vs. Josh Briggs

* Shawn Spears vs. Dijak