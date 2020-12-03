wrestling / News

Matches Taped Before AEW Dynamite For Next Week’s Dark

December 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW taped several matches for AEW Dark before this week’s episode of Dynamite. As you can see below, the company taped the following matches that will air on Tuesday’s episode:

* Baron Black vs. Sonny Kiss
* Danny Limelight vs. Brian Cage
* Alex Gracia vs. Nyla Rose

