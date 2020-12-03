wrestling / News
Matches Taped Before AEW Dynamite For Next Week’s Dark
December 2, 2020 | Posted by
AEW taped several matches for AEW Dark before this week’s episode of Dynamite. As you can see below, the company taped the following matches that will air on Tuesday’s episode:
* Baron Black vs. Sonny Kiss
* Danny Limelight vs. Brian Cage
* Alex Gracia vs. Nyla Rose
#AEWDark match @TheEmpBruh
Vs@SonnyKissXO pic.twitter.com/sHK7A17TiK
— Florida Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) December 3, 2020
#AEWDark match @DannyLimeLight
Vs. @MrGMSI_BCage pic.twitter.com/BZdYFJO1oI
— Florida Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) December 3, 2020
#AEWDark match@alexgracia3
Vs. @NylaRoseBeast pic.twitter.com/rP5hj6d7N4
— Florida Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) December 3, 2020
