Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW has several matches set for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. The company announced seven matches for Monday’s episode, as you can see below.
The show airs on Monday at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube.
* Lance Archer vs. Chase Oliver
* Brandi Rhodes vs. KiLynn King
* Jay Lethal vs. Casey Carrington
* Anna Jay vs. Nikki Victory
* Matt Sydal, Dante Martin & Lee Moriarty vs. QT Marshall, Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto
* Thunder Rosa & Ruby Soho vs. Megan Meyers & Joseline Navarro
* Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Serpentico
Before he teams with @BASTARDPAC to take on the #HouseOfBlack this week on #AEWDynamite, @PENTAELZEROM has to deal with the #ChaosProject’s @KingSerpentico TOMORROW on #AEWDarkElevation!
Catch the action here at 7/6c:
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/yYCjuDYGTv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 30, 2022
#TheFactory continue their campaign of disruption as @QTMarshall, @AaronSoloAEW and @Mr_Freakbeast take on the team of @lucha_angel1, @MattSydal and @theleemoriarty in this huge trios match TOMORROW on #AEWDarkElevation at 7/6c!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/ARZId2cwB6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 30, 2022
.@TheBrandiRhodes has been on a tear recently, and TOMORROW, on a new #AEWDarkElevation at 7/6c, she faces @KiLynnKing who makes a return to #AEW, in her home state of Ohio!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/GhvvEF7Xe7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 30, 2022
Catch a brand new #AEWDarkElevation TOMORROW at 7/6c!
• @lancehoyt vs. @ChaseOliver10
• @TheLethalJay vs. @OfficialCaseyIV
• @annajay___ vs. @NikkiVictory_
• @thunderrosa22/@realrubysoho vs. @Jos_E_Navarro/@Megan_3_Meyers
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/NkmR5nlDs5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 30, 2022
