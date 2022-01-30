Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has several matches set for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. The company announced seven matches for Monday’s episode, as you can see below.

The show airs on Monday at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube.

* Lance Archer vs. Chase Oliver

* Brandi Rhodes vs. KiLynn King

* Jay Lethal vs. Casey Carrington

* Anna Jay vs. Nikki Victory

* Matt Sydal, Dante Martin & Lee Moriarty vs. QT Marshall, Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto

* Thunder Rosa & Ruby Soho vs. Megan Meyers & Joseline Navarro

* Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Serpentico