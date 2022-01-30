wrestling / News

Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

January 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation Image Credit: AEW

AEW has several matches set for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. The company announced seven matches for Monday’s episode, as you can see below.

The show airs on Monday at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube.

* Lance Archer vs. Chase Oliver
* Brandi Rhodes vs. KiLynn King
* Jay Lethal vs. Casey Carrington
* Anna Jay vs. Nikki Victory
* Matt Sydal, Dante Martin & Lee Moriarty vs. QT Marshall, Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto
* Thunder Rosa & Ruby Soho vs. Megan Meyers & Joseline Navarro
* Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Serpentico

