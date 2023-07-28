wrestling / News
Matches Announced For This Week’s NXL Level Up
July 27, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Friday night on Peacock and WWE Network:
* Ikemen Jiro vs. Damon Kemp
* Ivy Nile vs. Karmen Petrovic
* Duke Hudson vs. Luca Crusifino
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Convincing Sting To Turn Heel In TNA, Concern Around Kurt Angle In ’08
- Booker T Thinks Ilja Dragunov Is One Big Win Away From Becoming ‘The Guy,’ Talks Baron Corbin In NXT
- Ted DiBiase On His First Impression Of Junkyard Dog, Recalls JYD’s Blinding Storyline With Freebirds
- Hulk Hogan Says He’s Turned Down Several Reality Shows, Films & More