Matches Announced For This Week’s NXL Level Up

July 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up

WWE has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Friday night on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Ikemen Jiro vs. Damon Kemp
* Ivy Nile vs. Karmen Petrovic
* Duke Hudson vs. Luca Crusifino

NXT Level Up, Jeremy Thomas

