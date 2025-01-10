wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

January 9, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA has announced the card for next week’s episode of Impact. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next week on AXS TV and TNA+:

* Sami Callihan & PCO vs. Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy
PCO & Callihan will be added to Tag Team Title Match at TNA Genesis if they win.
* Trent Seven vs. Leon Slater
* Laredo Kid vs. Jake Something
* Eric Young & Steve Maclin vs. First Class
* Ash By Elegance & Heather By Elegance’s Pre-Launch Championship Celebration

