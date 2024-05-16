wrestling / News
Matches Set For Tomorrow Night’s WWE NXT Level Up
May 16, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced two matches for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT Level Up, which streams on Peacock after Smackdown. The lineup includes:
* Carlee Bright & Kendal Grey vs. Brinley Reece & Layla Diggs
* Tavion Heights vs. Jasper Troy
