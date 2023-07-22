Matches For WWE’s Live Events In Mexico This Weekend

WWE is bringing its live events to Mexico this weekend for a couple of shows. As PWInsider notes, the company is hosting a show in Mexico City tonight and Monterrey tomorrow. The advertised matches for the shows are:

Saturday in Mexico City

* WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest

Sunday in Monterrey

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio

