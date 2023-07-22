wrestling / News

Matches For WWE’s Live Events In Mexico This Weekend

July 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Live Image Credit: WWE

WWE is bringing its live events to Mexico this weekend for a couple of shows. As PWInsider notes, the company is hosting a show in Mexico City tonight and Monterrey tomorrow. The advertised matches for the shows are:

Saturday in Mexico City
* WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio
* Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest

Sunday in Monterrey
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio
* Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest, Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House Show, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading