Matchups Announced for This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation: Ruby Soho vs. Kenzie Page, More
– AEW has announced the lineup for tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation, with seven matches confirmed for the episode. Ruby Soho will be back in action and taking on Kenzie Page. Also, Jay Lethal is set to face Alexander Ross, and Frankie Kazarian faces Labron Kozone.
The new episode of AEW Dark: Elevation streams tomorrow on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm ET. Here’s the lineup for tomorrow’s show.
* Ruby Soho vs. Kenzie Page
* Jay Lethal vs. Alexander Ross
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Labron Kozone
* Tay Konti vs. Ameera
* JR Miller & Marcus Kross vs. Matt Sydal & Lee Moriarty
* JB Cole & T.I.M. vs. The Gunn Club
* Private Party vs. Chase Emory & Patrick Scott
