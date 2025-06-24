wrestling / News
Matchups Announced for This Week’s ROH x CMLL Global Wars
– Ring of Honor confirmed several new matchups for this week’s ROH x CMLL Global Wars show. The show airs on Thursday, June 26 7:00 pm EST on WatchROH.com. Bandido defends his title against Mascara Dorada.
Also, ROH Women’s World Champion Athena teams with Women’s World TV Champion Red Velvet against Thunder Rosa and Persophone. Here’s the updated lineup:
* ROH World Championship Match: Bandido (c) vs. Mascara Dorada
* ROH World TV Championship Proving Ground Match: Nick Wayne vs. Titan
* Athena & Red Velvet vs. Thunder Rosa & Persephone
* Lee Moriarty vs. Blue Panther
