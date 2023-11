– The Barclays Center is locally advertising the following lineup for WWE Smackdown on December 1 in Brooklyn:

* Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Also set to appear: LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair, Iyo Sky, Bianca Belair, Jimmy Uso, Sheamus, AJ Styles, Asuka, and The Street Profits.