Matilda the Hun Passes Away at 70

PWInsider reports that Deanna Booher, best known as Matilda the Hun and Queen Kong in GLOW, has passed away at the age of 70. Booher had apparently been dealing with several health issues over the past few years, though an exact cause of death isn’t known at this time.

Booher was one of the main members of Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling as she appeared in all the seasons of the show. She also appeared on several TV shows and films, including Married… With Children, Night Court, and Spaceballs.

We’d like to send out our condolences to the family and friends of Deanna Booher.