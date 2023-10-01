wrestling / News
Matt Brannigan Looks Back At His ROH Appearance In September
Independent star Matt Brannigan appeared on ROH TV last month, and he recently looked back at the experience. Brannigan spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Stephen Jensen on The Spotlight about teaming with Cole Radrick on the September 14th episode, and a couple of highlights are below:
On how the appearance came about: “I would say Cole was more the talk than me. I was just there by association, getting the rub from ol’ superstar Cole, ol’ Money Bags is what I call him. It came about last minute. I was in Washington state on a trip and I had to fly back to do AEW. I flew into Indy [Indiana] like six in the morning, stayed up all night, drove from Indy to Cleveland, and got there just in time. Cole was there, he was a last minute guy as well, I was like, ‘I’m going to talk to Cole, he’s one guy I know,’ and we saw them write our names on a white board, we saw Gates of Agony and were like, ‘Oh shit. Looks like we’re going to get some mat burn here.’ [laughs]”
On if he got any feedback from anyone: “Just the usual stuff. I’ve never gotten a lot of in-depth feedback. It’s just like, ‘That was great, you made them look good.’ Stuff like that. Prince Nana was very pleased. I grew up a big fan of his, so that was cool to be in the ring with him, in a Ring of Honor ring, which is the stuff I grew up watching. The first Ring of Honor in Dayton show, I was there as a kid. That was cool. AEW is cool and everything, but when I’ve worked those shows, it’s just like work to me. The Ring of Honor one, I took a moment in the ring, ‘Ohh, it’s Ring of Honor. This is my thing.’ That was nice. Prince Nana was cool. Everyone was cool.”