Various News: Matt Camp Launches YouTube Series, Dani Mo To Set World Record For Highest Elevation Match

– WWE alumnus Matt Camp has launched a new YouTube series. Camp, who was a co-host of The Bump, announced the launch of his series The Wrestling Matt today. You can see the debut episode below:

– Tribune Live reports that indie talent Dani Mo is set to try and set a world record for the highest elevation for a pro wrestling match. The Pittsburgh outlet notes that Mo will face Nepalese wrestler Bhagawati Khadka in a match at Kala Patthar in the Himalayas, 18,519 feet above sea level.

The match will be documented by will be the BBC.