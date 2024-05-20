wrestling / News
Various News: Matt Camp Launches YouTube Series, Dani Mo To Set World Record For Highest Elevation Match
May 20, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE alumnus Matt Camp has launched a new YouTube series. Camp, who was a co-host of The Bump, announced the launch of his series The Wrestling Matt today. You can see the debut episode below:
– Tribune Live reports that indie talent Dani Mo is set to try and set a world record for the highest elevation for a pro wrestling match. The Pittsburgh outlet notes that Mo will face Nepalese wrestler Bhagawati Khadka in a match at Kala Patthar in the Himalayas, 18,519 feet above sea level.
The match will be documented by will be the BBC.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Talks What Makes a Great Locker Room Leader, Keeping A Pulse On What Fans Want
- Arn Anderson Recalls Working With Randy Savage, Positives Of WCW-NJPW Relationship
- Samantha Irvin, Maxxine Dupri, & Zelina Vega Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Eric Bischoff Explains His Issues With Mercedes Mone’s Character