Matt Cardona Makes AEW Return on Collision, Malakai Black Surprises Adam Copeland After TNT Title Defense

Adam Copeland kicked off tonight’s AEW Collision with the ‘Cope Open’ and it was Matt Cardona that accepted, making his AEW return. The match was an open challenge for Copeland’s TNT championship, and Copeland ended up retaining after a spear.

After the match, Malakai Black appeared to confront Copeland, leading to Buddy Matthews attacking him from behind. Eddie Kingston and Mark Briscoe both made the save.

Cardona last wrestled for AEW in 2020, after a brief run that saw him working with Cody Rhodes against the Dark Order.

Copeland is currently in his second reign as TNT champion, and has held the gold for 11 days.

Your NEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@RatedRCope pic.twitter.com/fNWuAReHBT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2024