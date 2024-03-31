wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Makes AEW Return on Collision, Malakai Black Surprises Adam Copeland After TNT Title Defense
Adam Copeland kicked off tonight’s AEW Collision with the ‘Cope Open’ and it was Matt Cardona that accepted, making his AEW return. The match was an open challenge for Copeland’s TNT championship, and Copeland ended up retaining after a spear.
After the match, Malakai Black appeared to confront Copeland, leading to Buddy Matthews attacking him from behind. Eddie Kingston and Mark Briscoe both made the save.
Cardona last wrestled for AEW in 2020, after a brief run that saw him working with Cody Rhodes against the Dark Order.
Copeland is currently in his second reign as TNT champion, and has held the gold for 11 days.
Your NEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@RatedRCope pic.twitter.com/fNWuAReHBT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2024
Who will answer the 'Cope Open'?
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@RatedRCope pic.twitter.com/2CmcGZo9wZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2024
The Deathmatch King! The Indy God!
Matt Cardona returns to AEW to challenge his former friend Adam Copeland for the TNT Title!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@TheMattCardona pic.twitter.com/hNaf0iNYtB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2024
Crowd are on their feet for this match!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@TheMattCardona | @RatedRCope pic.twitter.com/su0RJpFvYw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2024
Copeland & Cardona trying to stay one step ahead!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@TheMattCardona | @RatedRCope pic.twitter.com/vQ6OT6u05A
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2024
Matt Cardona risking it all!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@TheMattCardona | @RatedRCope pic.twitter.com/Ol34rEepC4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2024
Copeland with a close two count!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@TheMattCardona | @RatedRCope pic.twitter.com/XktN6M7jNM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2024
It has all broken down post match!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@RatedRCope | @SussexCoChicken | #EddieKingston | @malakaiblxck | @SNM_Buddy pic.twitter.com/dUIrjRqpoV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett On The Narrative That TNA Never Made Money With PPVs On The Road
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Didn’t Like Cody Rhodes Blading In WWE Raw Segment
- AJ Styles Says Vince McMahon Didn’t Know Who He Was When He Joined WWE
- Jim Ross Confirms Rumor Hulk Hogan Had Influence On Paul Wight Signing With WWE