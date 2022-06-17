Matt Cardona, Alicia Taylor & More React to Stephanie McMahon Being Named WWE Interim CEO

It’s been a wild wrestling news day with Stephanie McMahon being named interim CEO and Chairwoman of WWE, and more wrestling talent have taken to social media to react. As you very likely know, Stephanie has taken over the positions after Vince McMahon stepped down due to the WWE Board of Directors’ investigation into his alleged $3 million payment to a woman he had an affair with in the company. Vince will “retain his role and responsibilities related to WWE’s creative content during this period and remains committed to cooperating with the review underway,” according to the press release.

We’ve already seen reactions from Mickie James and Maria Kanellis-Bennett about the matter, and a few other people have reacted online in Matt Cardona, NXT announcer Alicia Taylor, and independent talent Kayla Sparks, who shared a video of herself at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

The Alliance got the last laugh — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) June 17, 2022

❤️ — Alicia Taylor (@AliciaTaylorNXT) June 17, 2022