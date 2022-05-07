Matt Cardona Says He’s Already Taking Bookings Through November

Matt Cardona has a busy schedule coming up, noting that he already has bookings set to almost the end of the year. Cardona spoke with SLAM Wrestling for a new interview, and he noted that he has a heavy slate of appearances set for 2022.

“I love it,” he said of his busy schedule. “Sure, I get tired sometimes, but this is what I signed up for 20 years ago. Because I love it. And I’m going to do it as long as I can. Most people, when they get released from WWE, they fade away to obscurity,” he observed. “But I would argue that my value is higher than it’s ever been before. Right now, it’s the middle of March, and I’m already taking bookings through November, I’m almost already booked for the year. So I feel that my stock is at an all-time high, and I’m going to continue to ride this wave.”

Cardona is set to defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Nick Aldis at the NWA Crockett Cup, which takes place on May 19th and 20th in Nashville, Tennessee.