Matt Cardona and Brian Myers Added To RetroMania Video Game
In a post on Twitter, Retrosoft Studios announced that Brian Myers and Matt Cardona are the final two wrestlers to be added to the RetroMania video game. The game will be released on the Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One in June.
The post reads: “As first reported by the @MajorWFPod, the final two additions to the launch roster are @TheMattCardona and @myers_wrestling! The official sequel to the 1991 arcade hit #WrestleFest is making its way to PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.”
