Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green Get Married in Las Vegas

– Pro wrestling power couple Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green celebrated the end of the year in style by getting married in Las Vegas. Britt Baker, Taya Valkyrie, John Morrison, Dolph Ziggler, Maryse, The Miz and more were also in attendance for the wedding. You can see some photos they shared on Twitter below.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy couple.

Not only am I going to get married this weekend, I’m also going to kick @MmmGorgeous ass on the @SleeperHQ app… I’m multitalented 👑 #SleeperPartner — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) December 30, 2021

A huge NYE congrats to @TheMattCardona and @ImChelseaGreen on their wedding today! 🍾🥂🎉🎊🎉👰‍♀️🤵‍♂️💒 — Matthew Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) December 31, 2021

Mr & Mrs Cardona… almost 🤍 pic.twitter.com/ti7O5K6GFV — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) December 31, 2021

This is how we do it! https://t.co/7ZcXEAFtxB — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) December 30, 2021