Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green Get Married in Las Vegas

January 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Pro wrestling power couple Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green celebrated the end of the year in style by getting married in Las Vegas. Britt Baker, Taya Valkyrie, John Morrison, Dolph Ziggler, Maryse, The Miz and more were also in attendance for the wedding. You can see some photos they shared on Twitter below.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy couple.

