Matt Cardona Appears On AEW Rampage, Confronts Chris Jericho
Matt Cardona followed up his appearance on ROH TV with a trip to AEW Rampage, where he confronted Chris Jericho. The independent star, who showed up on Thursday’s show to reveal himself as the challenger for Jericho’s ROH World Title at Final Battle, appeared on Rampage to come up after an in-ring promo by Jericho where he said that Cardona was lucky he didn’t punch him.
Jericho called Cardona out and Cardona came to the ring, saying he was always ready and would prove himself right by beating Jericho for the title. The two went back and forth on the mic until Jericho slapped Cardona and got taken down. Bryan Keith then attacked Cardona, who was beat down and then whipped by Jericho with the title.
#ROH Champion Chris Jericho and his #ROHFinalBattle Challenger Matt Cardona face-off before their HUGE MATCH for the World Title on December 20th from the Hammerstein Ballroom!
Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@IAmJericho | @TheMattCardona | @BountyKeith | @RingOfHonor pic.twitter.com/9s49m2IzwI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 7, 2024
