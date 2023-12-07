Various News: Matt Cardona Selling Autographed Bottled Water, New Article Looks At Graham Family

– Matt Cardona has taken his merchandising to a new level, selling an autographed water bottle. The self-proclaimed Indy God took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce he is selling the bottle on his website for $24.99, and is offering free shipping.

Cardona wrote:

“As the great @EBischoff once said, controversy creates cash! Get the BRAND NEW autographed Indy God bottle of water here!”

As the great @EBischoff once said, controversy creates cash! Get the BRAND NEW autographed Indy God bottle of water here!https://t.co/ZJT2DLDz7x pic.twitter.com/BxNDCfs1qF — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) December 6, 2023

– The Tampa Bay Times has a new feature article on Nicole Gossett, the daughter of Eddie Graham, and how she and the wrestling family have dealt with their tragic history. The Graham family has dealt with five suicides in their family in four generations including Eddie Graham himself, his father Mike Graham, and Eddie’s son (and Nicole’s brother) Steven.

The feature article compares the Grahams to the Von Erich family, who are the focus of the new A24 biopic The Iron Claw that releases later this month. Gossett noted that people often connect the two families due to their histories, noting, “It’s sad that another family has gone through such a tragedy.”

She added that she hopes the film bringa attention to mental health awareness and said, “It took a long time, but I finally realized that the best way to honor my family is to live my best life. I want others to realize that … and to know that we all process the loss of someone by suicide on our own terms. It comes with time, but it will come.”

If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, please call 988 in the US and 0800 689 5652 in the UK.