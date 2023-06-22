– During a recent interview with Not Sam Wrestling, wrestler Matt Cardona discussed how WWE set him up to become the “Indie God,” his brief run in AEW being a blessing in disguise, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Matt Cardona on WWE being his developmental: “I say this in interviews all the time that WWE was my developmental, and that’s not a shot at WWE. I’m so grateful for my time there. If it wasn’t for my time there, I wouldn’t be the Indie God, I wouldn’t be sitting with you right now. Everything I learned in WWE, how to be a star, how to merchandise, how to promote yourself, that’s what I’m doing now on the indies.”

On his brief run in AEW: “When I left [WWE], I knew I needed a change. The AEW thing, the cup of coffee there didn’t work out. At the time I was f****** bummed out, I’ll admit a hundred percent, but now [it’s] a blessing in disguise because I would have never been able to go to GCW and do the deathmatch, the match that changed my career, changed GCW, changed my life. You’re right, that high, I knew it was going to create some buzz, but I could not anticipate what it what do… Listen, I made more money last year than I ever made in WWE.”