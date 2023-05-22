Matt Cardona Brings Back Zack Ryder and Z! True Long Island Story

In a post on Twitter, Matt Cardona announced the return of his Zack Ryder character, as well as his web series Z! True Long Island Story. The video features Steph de Lander as Persia Pirotta, who takes his Internet Championship.

BREAKING NEWS!!! Z! TRUE LONG ISLAND STORY IS BACK!!! ZACK RYDER & PERSIA PIROTTA ARE BACK!!!@stephdelander 🎥: @SHOOT_HARRY pic.twitter.com/Sg75OJXAR5 — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 22, 2023