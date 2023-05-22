wrestling / News

Matt Cardona Brings Back Zack Ryder and Z! True Long Island Story

May 22, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Zack Ryder WWE Matt Cardona Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Matt Cardona announced the return of his Zack Ryder character, as well as his web series Z! True Long Island Story. The video features Steph de Lander as Persia Pirotta, who takes his Internet Championship.

