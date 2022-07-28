wrestling / News
Matt Cardona, Bully Ray and Others React To Ricky Starks’ Face Turn
On last night’s AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks lost the FTW title to HOOK and cut a promo that turned him babyface, right before Powerhouse Hobbs turned on him. On social media, wrestlers like Matt Cardona, Bully Ray and others reacted to the segment.
In addition to that, the official TNT account has changed its Twitter header to a collage of Starks photos, with the #StarksWeek.
Cardona wrote: “Superstar Starks.”
Bully added: “KISS – “Keep it simple stupid.” Thats what Starks and Hook did … and it worked. Thats what Hobbs and Starks did … and it worked.”
