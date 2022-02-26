Matt Cardona Burns Prized 1-2-3 Kid Action Figure Ahead of GCW Welcome to Heartbreak

Matt Cardona is done being a fan of Sean Waltman, and burned his “holy grail” action figure of the 1-2-3 Kid ahead of their match at GCW Welcome to Heartbreak. Cardona is set to team with Brian Myers against Waltman and Joey Janela at Friday’s show, and he posted a new video in which he torched the action figure that he spent years seeking out and even got signed by the WWE Hall of Famer.

In the video, which you can see below, Cardona talks about how much he wanted the Hasbro figure as a kid in 1994 but didn’t get it. He noted that he spent the next four years scraping together enough money to eventually buy it off eBay in 1998 and even had Waltman signed it last year.

Cardona went on to say (per Fightful), “It’s been the centerpiece of my collection ever since. But not anymore. Hammerstein Ballroom, I made history.I beat Joey Janela in the middle of that ring. Did I get to celebrate? Did I get to celebrate in front of my hometown crowd? No. Did I get to celebrate with my hot wife, Chelsea Green? No. Did I get to celebrate my best friend, Brian Myers? No. Did I get to celebrate with my parents? No. Because the f**king 1-2-3 Kid ruined it. You ruined it, Sean. You ruined my celebration.”

Cardona then promised to ruin Waltman’s comeback and said he, Janela, and the 1-2-3 Kid figure are “gonna burn in hell.”

GCW Welcome to Heartbreak airs tonight on FITE TV.