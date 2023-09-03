Matt Cardona Says He’s the Busiest He’s Ever Been, Says His Wednesdays Are Open

Matt Cardona has enough bookings that most of his days are full up, though he quipped that Wednesdays may be open for him. Cardona has kept himself regularly booked in 2023 and he recently said during an interview with WrestleZone’s Bill Pritchard that he doesn’t really have room for any additional bookings, particularly for weekend dates.

“For me, scheduling-wise, it’s the busiest I’ve ever been,” Cardona said (per Fightful). “My calendar is completely full for the rest of the year. People email me all the time. Guys, I’m booked. What do you want for 2024? Because I got nothing. I legit have nothing for 2023. I couldn’t get booked on another show if I wanted to. Unless it was like a Wednesday night show or something like that [laughs].”

He continued, I’m booked Friday, Saturday, Sunday, whether it be with the podcast or indie bookings or conventions or autograph signings. It’s a good problem to have. But if people are booking and they’re not long-term booking, I can’t do their shows.”

When it was pointed out that AEW Dynamite is Wednesdays, Cardona said, “Hey, I mean, they have my number. But I can only do Wednesday. I can’t do Saturday, pal.”

Cardona has worked for a variety of companies this year including his regular work for GCW as well as NWA, AIW, House of Glory, and Battleground Championship Wrestling.