Matt Cardona Says Chad Gable Is The Most Underrated In WWE
April 28, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Matt Cardona named Chad Gable as his pick for the most underrated in-ring wrestler currently in WWE.
He wrote: “Gable. I know he’s getting attention now but it’s not enough.”
Gable. I know he’s getting attention now but it’s not enough. https://t.co/WNzTJZN9DI
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 29, 2024
