wrestling / News

Matt Cardona Says Chad Gable Is The Most Underrated In WWE

April 28, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chad Gable WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Matt Cardona named Chad Gable as his pick for the most underrated in-ring wrestler currently in WWE.

He wrote: “Gable. I know he’s getting attention now but it’s not enough.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chad Gable, Matt Cardona, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading