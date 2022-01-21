wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Challenges Jordynne Grace To Match For Impact Digital Media Championship
January 20, 2022 | Posted by
Matt Cardona has issued a challenge to Jordynne Grace for her Impact Digital Media Championship. On tonight’s Before the Impact, Cardona came to the ring after Grace defended her title against Lady Frost, pointing at the title.
He told Gia Miller after that he was seeking a World Title – namely, the World Wide Web. Thus, he wanted to face Grace for the championship.
You can see a clip from the segment below:
