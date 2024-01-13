Matt Cardona Issues Challenge To Nic Nemeth At GCW No Compadre

Matt Cardona is seeking a match with Nic Nemeth, calling him out at GCW No Compadre. Cardona was unable to make the show after some travel difficulties, so he appeared on video to reference AJ Francis and Mustafa Ali before calling Nemeth out.

“In 2024, the landscape of independent wrestling is about to change,” he said (per Fightful). “There’s all this new blood, all these shiny new toys, all these new free agents. But let me remind you that I am The Agent, and it makes me sick, sick to my stomach that all these ex-WWE guys are coming over to the indies, and they’re trying to leech on companies like GCW to get buzz. Who should do something like that? Guys like Dolla, AJ Francis. Dolla, I watched your GCW debut from my couch, and I thought my television was broken because there was zero pop. In fact, there was negative pop. Nobody gave a shit. But you’re still on the internet, talking trash, rapping, and asking ‘Who hotta?’ Well, I’ll tell you. The Indie God-a. So why don’t you sing and dance your big ass to the back of the line?”

He continued, “Mustafa Ali, congrats kid, you’re wearing these custom-made suits. Big deal. I think you’ve been a little too preoccupied the past two or three years bitching and moaning about your spot to realize that I am the President of Independent Wrestling, and my term is not over until I say so. Last but certainly not least, ‘The Wanted Man’ Nic Nemeth. For over a decade, underrated, underappreciated, underutilized, according to him. Now’s his chance to show the world that he’s as good as he says he is. But I don’t think you are. Let me remind you, Nic. I’m the man that beat you to become the WWE United States Champion, and I fully intend to beat you again. So here we are. I’m laying out the challenge right here. Nic Nemeth, Matt Cardona. You name the time, you name the place, it doesn’t matter to me because I’m Alwayz Ready. You can bring your lackey, bring your brother, bring Ryan because I got Jimmy fucking Lloyd, and I got the baddest bitch on the indies, SDL, and there is no way you’re stopping me, no way you’re dethroning me, no way you’re taking my crown because I’m the Deathmatch King, and I am the Indy God. Then, now, forever.”

Nemeth, Ali and Francis were all released from WWE following the company’s merger with the UFC. Nemeth is set to compete at NJPW The New Beginning in Sapporo.