Matt Cardona Dons Chelsea Green’s Mask: ‘I Figured Out How to Return To WWE’

Matt Cardona took to social to have fun with his wife Chelsea Green’s Clash at the Castle ruse, joking that it could be his way back into WWE. Green wore a mask when she came to the ring to try and help Piper Niven defeat Bayley at Saturday’s PPV. It didn’t go Green and Niven’s way, but Cardona got a little extra mileage out of the mast with a post on Twitter as you can see below.

Cardona showed a picture of himself in the mask and wrote:

“I figured out how to return to @WWE…”

Cardona is the current GM of GCW.