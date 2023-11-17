Matt Cardona Says Chelsea Green Wasn’t Ever Intimidated by Vince McMahon

In a recent appearance with Swerve City Podcast, Matt Cardona shared some details about the experiences he and his spouse, Chelsea Green, shared in WWE (via Wrestling Inc). According to Cardona, it took some time for him to grow comfortable enough to pitch concepts to Vince McMahon directly, whereas Green never demonstrated any reservations doing so. You can find a few highlights from Cardona and watch the complete interview below.

On learning how to get things done in WWE: “Toward the tail end of my run in WWE, I … grew up, not only as a wrestler, but I grew up as a man. Listen, the writers are the writers, but I’m not fucking going to the writers. Go to fucking Vince.”

On Green’s comparative approach at the company: “She did not grow up loving wrestling. To her, Vince was just her boss. … She had no problem going in and asking questions or pitching stuff, where, for me, like I said, the first couple years I was petrified to knock on his door.”