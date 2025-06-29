Matt Cardona Says He Collects Chelsea Green Memorabilia

Matt Cardona has a collection of memorabilia for his wife Chelsea Green, as he noted in a recent interview. Cardona spoke about his collection of Green’s memorabilia during his conversation with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, noting that Green is less fanatical about the matter than he is.

“I collect her stuff through her,” Cardona said. “Well, she collects through me. She doesn’t care about her Topps cards, her Panini cards, the variants, the parallels… I love it. It’s the best and I love it because I know one day—not that she doesn’t appreciate it—she’s just not a super fan like me. She didn’t grow up playing with wrestling figures like me. I had the Stacey Keibler or the Trish or the Tori, right? I was a teenager playing with those, collecting with them. But now, my wife is one of these.”

He continued, “So it’s super cool for me, and I’m super proud of her to see her get like an Ultimate. For all you nerds out there—and I’m a fellow nerd—you gotta be the tippy-top to get an Ultimate, especially if you’re a female. So, for her to get an ultimate, like she’s had the basic, the Elite, now she’s getting an Ultimate? It’s a big deal.”

Green is of course part of the WWE roster and a former WWE Women’s United States Champion.