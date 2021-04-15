Matt Cardona Comments on WWE Release of Fiancée Chelsea Green, Green Shares Post-WWE Message

– It was exactly one year ago today that WWE announced the release of a significant number of Superstars, backstage workers, producers, and employees in a wave of pandemic-related cuts. Among those releases was former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder. Meanwhile, Cardona’s real-life girlfriend and fiancée, Chelsea Green, had made her WWE NXT TV debut earlier that year in January. However, while Cardona was released in April 2020, Green had remained under WWE contract, that is until today, when WWE confirmed her release. Since that time, both Cardona and Green have shared messages on social media regarding today’s news.

Cardona initially tweeted in support of Green, writing, “I was literally making a post about how this past year has been a blessing in disguise as the news of these releases broke. You will all be fine. Work your ass off. Create your own opportunities. I love you @ImChelseaGreen. You are a ****ing star. A ****ing star.”

Later on, Cardona also responded to a tweet by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, who noted it was tone deaf for WWE to issue these cuts on the same day one year later. Cardona replied, “WWE 4:15 says I just fired your ass.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea Green herself appears to be taking the news in stride. She tweeted a photo harkening back to her days as a Knockout for TNA and Impact Wrestling. She wrote in the caption, “Welcome back, it’s been a while.”

