Matt Cardona Comments on Rumors He’s Possibly Heading Back to WWE

Matt Cardona has addressed rumors that there is interest in him potentially coming back to WWE. As reported earlier, WWE is said to have interest in bringing back Cardona’s wife Chelsea Green and subsequent rumors have circulated that Cardona himself could be heading back to the company.

Cardona issued a statement to Wrestling Inc where he didn’t confirm or deny anything, instead saying that he has a lot on his plate right now but is “Alwayz Ready” for an opportunity:

“Being the star of the Last Match Musical, host of the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, and 13th Best Wrestler in the world keeps me very busy. However, I’m Alwayz Ready for any opportunity.”

Speculation on Cardona returning to WWE was stoked after he posted a tweet about today being the 15th anniversary of Drew McIntyre’s WWE debut where he beat Cardona and said, “A rematch would be fun.”