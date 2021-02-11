Matt Cardona Confirms He’s Set To Work More Impact Wrestling Tapings

In an interview with Fightful, Matt Cardona confirmed that he does not have a long-term with Impact Wrestling but is set to work more tapings for the company. Here are highlights:

On keeping his debut a secret: “”It’s so hard in wrestling, especially in this era where there’s this no fans and a lot of things are taped in advance, it’s hard to make an impact, no pun intended. But, this was, I use the term ‘figure fate’ a lot, I guess this was like wrestling fate. The wrestling gods decided, ‘Yeah, you know what? I’m going to shave my body and get a confidence tan Thursday night,] then I’m in the gym doing bis and tris Friday and I’m asked if I want to come to IMPACT!’ I’m like, ‘Well, I’m already shaved. I’m already tanned up. I might as well,’ you know? Like, if you look at me right now, I’m actually doing a confidence tan tonight. I’m a little too white.”

On what he thought of his debut: “Yeah, I thought it was great. It wasn’t something that—usually I’ll use the hashtag AlwaysReady and I think I proved that it’s legit. The pay-per-view was a Saturday, I got a text message on a Friday while I’m at the gym asking if I wanted to come to work. I responded, ‘Always ready,’ and I was. It was such a cool environment to make a debut.”

On his contract status: “Right now, I do not have a long term contract with them, but I have agreed to go to the next set of tapings. So far, so good. I had a lot of fun. I needed that. I hadn’t wrestled since September, but I wasn’t just sitting at home getting fat and being lazy. I was doing all this Major Pod stuff. I didn’t even realized that, ‘Oh, a couple of months have gone by. I better get in the ring and start training again,’ and before I could even do that, I’m getting called to wrestle on pay-per-view. But, just being there for those couple of days, I needed that. I didn’t even realize that just the fact that, ‘Okay, well now I need new gear. I need to think about that. Now I need to get in the ring and start trying some new things.’ I was missing that part of my life, and I’m glad I had that with IMPACT. I really believe that IMPACT is a good spot for me. I’m not here to prove people wrong and stuff like that. I’m here to prove my supporters right, myself right. I said that on [IMPACT! on AXS] a couple of weeks ago and I just think it’s a good fit. I think IMPACT! and Matt Cardona have both had highs and lows and I think we’re both on the up. So, I can’t wait to see what happens.”