Matt Cardona Makes Deathmatch Challenge For NWA World Title

Matt Cardona is seeking a shot at the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Challenge in a deathmatch next month. On this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr, Cardona issued the challenge to EC3 for a deathmatch with EC3’s title up for stakes at the Paranoia tapings on January 13th in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

EC3 has yet to answer the challenge. He most recently defended the title at NWA Exodus Pro Colder Weather on December 1st, defeating Fodder to retain his title.