Matt Cardona Says He’ll Do A Deathmatch If NWA Pays Enough

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Matt Cardona explained that his association with deathmatch fights is a card he’s wiling to play for NWA if the price is right (via Fightful). Cardona stated that he has a significant range as a performer and would be more inclined to consider the stipulation match if a title belt was part of the deal. You can find a highlight from Cardona and watch the full podcast below.

On doing a deathmatch for NWA: “If Billy Corgan wants me to bring my deathmatch king crown out, I gladly will, because I’m the deathmatch king, I’m the indie god, I’m whatever you know. The great thing about Matt Cardona is there’s so many different layers to the onion, you know what I’m saying? When you’re seeing Matt Cardona on a Saturday, it’s not the same guy you saw on a Friday. There’s so many versions of me, and if Billy Corgan wants the deathmatch king in the NWA, pad the lope’ pal, I can do it. Money talks, baby. I would love to have a deathmatch in NWA. I think an even trade for that would be for Billy to put the championship on the line.”