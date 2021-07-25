Matt Cardona Declares Himself the Face of GCW, GCW Responds

– As noted, Matt Cardona won the GCW World title from Nick Gage last night at Homecoming Night One. Cardona took part in a post-match interview after the hard-fought win and declared himself the new face of GCW. You can view that clip and some highlights below:

“The champ is still here. I said it all the time. Do not doubt Always Ready Matt Cardona. I’ve been scratching and clawing my entire f***ing life, my entire f***ing career. Did you really think I was scared of Nick Gage? Of course I was afraid of the violence, but I wasn’t afraid of the destruction that would happen in that ring. Look at my body. I’m covered in blood, I’m scarred up, but it was all worth it because I am the GCW F***ing World champion! I’m not done. Don’t give me the thumbs up, camera mark! I’m still going! This isn’t a one-and-done. This isn’t a Lawrence Taylor at WrestleMania, first time, last time, only time, oh no! I am the face of this f***ing company. I am ready to take GCW to new heights. I am the face of GCW and a face with teeth! I am here! I am here in GCW for me! I am here in GCW for the Major Marks! Most of all, I am here in GCW for the GCW Universe! I love you! I love you! *Muah* Hey, Chelsea! I love you more!”

Later on, the GCW Twitter account responded to Cardona’s promo, writing, “You are *NOT* the face of GCW.” Cardona later tweeted out, “I trended #1 last night… Ahead of UFC & Olympics…I’m #STILLHERE…I’m the NEW @GCWrestling_ Champ…AND I’m the Internet Champ…then…now…FOREVER!!!” You can view that exchange and tweets below.

I did it! I am the new face of @GCWrestling_! The champ is STILL here! @PabstBlueRibbon #MajorPBR pic.twitter.com/zFV6KZkYjX — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) July 25, 2021

I trended #1 last night… Ahead of UFC & Olympics… I’m #STILLHERE… I’m the NEW @GCWrestling_ Champ… AND I’m the Internet Champ…then…now…FOREVER!!! 💋 — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) July 25, 2021

You are *NOT* the face of GCW. https://t.co/EReDyAr9aY — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 25, 2021