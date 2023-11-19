wrestling / News

Matt Cardona Defeats Mance Warner in Loser Leaves MLW Match at Fightland

November 18, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Matt Cardona Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Matt Cardona and Mance Warner battled in a Loser Leaves MLW match at Fightland tonight and Cardona was able to get the win. However, he didn’t do it without help. Steph de Lander made her MLW debut and speared Warner through a table, helping Cardona get the win. As a result, Warner will have to leave MLW.

