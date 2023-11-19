Matt Cardona Defeats Mance Warner in Loser Leaves MLW Match at Fightland

Matt Cardona and Mance Warner battled in a Loser Leaves MLW match at Fightland tonight and Cardona was able to get the win. However, he didn’t do it without help. Steph de Lander made her MLW debut and speared Warner through a table, helping Cardona get the win. As a result, Warner will have to leave MLW.

