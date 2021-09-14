wrestling / News

Matt Cardona Demonstrates His ‘Sacrifice’ in New Music Video

September 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Matt Cardona GCW

– Matt Cardona may have lost the GCW World title to Jon Moxley at Art of War, but he’s not going to let that get him down. He shared a video on his Twitter account this week showing his “sacrifice” in the wrestling business set to the hit song “My Sacrifice” by Creed. You can check out that video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Matt Cardona, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading