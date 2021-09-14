wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Demonstrates His ‘Sacrifice’ in New Music Video
September 14, 2021 | Posted by
– Matt Cardona may have lost the GCW World title to Jon Moxley at Art of War, but he’s not going to let that get him down. He shared a video on his Twitter account this week showing his “sacrifice” in the wrestling business set to the hit song “My Sacrifice” by Creed. You can check out that video below.
MY SACRIFICE!
A beautiful music video made by @dfreedom30! @GCWrestling_ Desire! pic.twitter.com/Favp4RHIdo
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) September 13, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Becky Lynch, Bayley, Xavier Woods & More React to Big E.’s WWE Title Win
- Note On Planned Opponent For Damian Priest’s US Title Open Challenge On Tonight’s WWE RAW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Booker T On How He Expects AEW To Book Adam Cole, AEW’s Approach To Building Roster Full Of Stars
- Note On CM Punk and Colt Cabana Having Issues And Working Together in AEW