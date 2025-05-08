– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona discussed the recent WWE roster cuts. Cardona expressed his lack of understanding for why WWE released Braun Strowman again, considering his look and the strides he made in his recent WWE run. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“That’s something I just don’t see. There must be something that’s going on that I don’t know about. I mean, you look at Braun Strowman, you hear that airport test all the time. This guy passes the anything test. He’s a monster. And I think lately, he’s been putting in some of his best work, especially putting over the new generation of big men. So I don’t know. I haven’t been there in five years, I can’t speak to what’s going on backstage and what he’s doing backstage. But that was definitely a shocker to me on that list.”