– During a recent media scrum at Starrcast VI, wrestler Matt Cardona discussed wanting to regain the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship he was forced to relinquish due to injury. The title is currently held by EC3. Below are some highlights from the scrum (via Fightful):

Cardona on EC3 being NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champions: “Listen, I go way back with Tyrus. He had a hell of a run. I love Tyrus. I’m glad he got to go out on his own terms. EC3, we’ve had history together, but I never lost the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. I tore my bicep, I came back in record time. Billy Corgan stripped me of the title. I respected his decision. I think it was the wrong move, but it’s not my company. So, as far as I’m concerned, EC3, he’s really just holding my title.”

On wanting to win the MLW World Title from Alex Kane: “He’s gonna lose the title to me because I’m not coming to MLW or any company just to have a good match. Who gives a shit? I’m coming for buzz, money, and gold. If I can’t get all three of those things, I just won’t work there. It’s that simple.”

You can see a video of the media scrum with Matt Cardona below, courtesy of MuscleManMalcolm