Matt Cardona, Effy & More Pay Tribute to GCW Venue The Carousel Room Following Its Closure

GCW has used The Carousel Room in Atlantic City as a regular venue, and now that it’s closing several stars took to social media to pay tribute to it. Brett Lauderdale revealed in a podcast on the GCW Patreon (per Wrestling Inc that the room, which has been used for several GCW events, is being transitioned away from an event space as part of the Showboat Resort Atlantic City’s renovations.

Following the news, several GCW stars including Matt Cardona, Effy, Cole Radrick, and Allie Katch took to Twitter to comment as you can see below:

Some of the greatest moments of my Indy run (and my career) happened inside the Carousel Room for @GCWrestling_! I’m sad to see it go. We made wrestling history there. We are GCW! pic.twitter.com/ys8cDMFVll — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 14, 2023

LONG LIVE THE CAROUSEL ROOM! jarrett, cardona, moxley and countless others along my @GCWrestling_ career may the blood and glass and ghosts continue to haunt anyone who dares step in this sacred space!https://t.co/eb18R9aJUq — EFFY (@EFFYlives) May 13, 2023

even if for one day, i felt on top of the world in this moment. this crowd. the carousel room. every show had something special in the atmosphere. every show in that room was special. something only those who experienced it could describe. pic.twitter.com/sPrBQjxFdD — raddy daddy (@ColeRadrick) May 14, 2023