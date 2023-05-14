wrestling / News

Matt Cardona, Effy & More Pay Tribute to GCW Venue The Carousel Room Following Its Closure

May 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Cardona GCW Image Credit: GCW

GCW has used The Carousel Room in Atlantic City as a regular venue, and now that it’s closing several stars took to social media to pay tribute to it. Brett Lauderdale revealed in a podcast on the GCW Patreon (per Wrestling Inc that the room, which has been used for several GCW events, is being transitioned away from an event space as part of the Showboat Resort Atlantic City’s renovations.

Following the news, several GCW stars including Matt Cardona, Effy, Cole Radrick, and Allie Katch took to Twitter to comment as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

EFFY, GCW, Matt Cardona, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading