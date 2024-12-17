– During a recent chat with RJ City on Hey! (EW), wrestler Matt Cardona spoke about his time in WWE as Zack Ryder and the era where he wore the half-style ring trucks with one long leg and the other side short trunks. According to Cardona he was at one point attempting to do a “half-man” gimmick, but it didn’t pan out.

Cardona said on the attempt (via Fightful), “One time I was like so desperate for like, I was going to do a half-man gimmick where I’d only work out and tan and shave half of my body. And I thought that could be a big thing. But I had to walk around in public like that, so I didn’t do it.”

Matt Cardona will face Chris Jericho for the ROH World Title later this week at ROH Final Battle 2024. The event is scheduled for Friday, December 20 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view. You can view the clip Jericho shared below.