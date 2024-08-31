Matt Cardona Explains His Pride & Respect for Cody Rhodes

– During a recent video on Dr. Beau Hightower’s channel, Matt Cardona discussed his respect for friend and WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Matt Cardona on Cody Rhodes’ WWE career before he left: “Cody talks about how bad he had it in WWE. I mean, did he really have it that bad? He never missed a WrestleMania, like, maybe he wasn’t where he wanted to be. Maybe the Stardust thing wasn’t what he wanted, but trust me, I had it way worse.”

On being proud of what Cody Rhodes did in WWE and walking out: “But I’m super proud of everything that he did to go out there, to take the chance, to bet on himself. He quit, you know, he walked out, he’s, like, ‘I know I can be better’ and he says it all the time, the undesirable to undeniable, and he did it. So much respect for him for that.”